Zotac builds a miniatured GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for liquid cooled PCs

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is certainly big in performance, but it doesn't have to be big in size. Zotac just proved as much with the introduction of its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm Mini (ZT-P18010H-30P), a pint-sized card for liquid cooled builds where space is at a premium.

This is a smaller version of Zotac's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm (ZT-P10810E-30P), although that card has a 16+2 power phase design that is conducive to overclocking. The factory clockspeeds are the same though—both have a 1,506MHz base clock and 1,620MHz boost clock, up from Nvidia's reference 1,480MHz base and 1,582MHz boost clocks.

The miniature card measures just 212mm (8.35 inches) long and 164mm (6.46 inches) high, qualifying as the world's smallest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, as Zotac is stoked to point out.

In addition to being small, the card is also liquid cooled, once you plug it into your liquid cooling setup. It sports a full-cover waterblock with a nickel-plated copper base that makes direct contact with the GPU, and uses standard G 1/4-inch fittings, making it compatible with a wide range of third-party liquid cooling solutions. It also comes with a pair of barbs supporting 10mm ID tubing.

The see-through acrylic design gives added incentive to use colored coolant. It also features white LED lighting

Zotac didn't say when this card will be available or for how much. As a point of reference, the full-size versions sells for $820.

