Zombies return to Call of Duty: Warzone in a new limited-time mode

I've always found the inclusion of zombies in Call of Duty (opens in new tab) a bit like sprinkling hot sauce over a perfectly good roast dinner, a lazy and incongruous way to add flavour to an experience that simply doesn't need it. I am, however, clearly in a minority, given how avidly the CoD community welcome these animate corpses whenever Activision wheels them out on a gurney from its secret underground laboratory.

In any case, Warzone (opens in new tab)is getting an undead makeover later today, as Season 4 Reloaded's limited time mode "Rebirth of the Dead" prepares to sink its teeth into your skull-sponge. Rebirth of the Dead is a bespoke game mode where teams of four drop into the map to do battle with other players. Unlike vanilla Warzone, however, players aren't carted off to the Gulag when they die, as killed players come back as walking human jerky.

Much of Rebirth of the Dead will be familiar to players to participated in 2020's Zombie Royale. But the new event does make a few changes over that earlier game mode. Chief among these is a new 'Infestation' meter, which fills up as zombies are killed, respawning every zombie on the map once it hits its peak. There are also now multiple ways to acquire the syringes that enable players to rise from their graves. As well as gaining syringes by killing players, you can also find them inside crates.

Warzone's most interesting contribution to the battle royale formula was giving players multiple opportunities to stay in the game, and it sounds like Rebirth of the Dead aims to further extend the chaotic back-and-forth that makes Warzone's gigantic game of cat-and-mouse so distinctive. Rebirth of the Dead isn't the only new feature coming in Season 4 Reloaded, either. The event also adds Nitro Bursts for SUVs, Portable Redeploy Balloons, and Terminator Bundles available for purchase in the store.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded launches today at 5pm BST, or 12pm EDT/9am PDT.