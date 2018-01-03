You're a fishbowl-powered medieval robot in action RPG Feudal Alloy

In the Indie GIF Showcase, we dig up the best-looking new and upcoming indie games and explore what makes them special. Are you a developer with a game to submit? Use this form .

I've seen plenty of machines powered by hamsters spinning their wheels, but never a robot powered by a goldfish. And frankly, medieval times wouldn't be the first place I'd look, but I guess that just shows how narrow my thinking is. At least according to Feudal Alloy, an upcoming "Metroidvania-style action RPG with fishbowl-powered medieval robots" to hear developer Attu Games tell it.

Rustic machines cobbled together from scrap have always appealed to me, but there's something uniquely endearing about Feudal Alloy's sword-toting tin cans, all spindly limbs and cylindrical bodies. It's a good theme for a Metroidvania game, too, as it could support in-depth customization.

The machine motif is also a strong contrast to Feudal Alloy's otherwise bright, natural art. Different areas will have different themes and color palettes naturally, but everything points to a very storybook adventure. We'll find out more when it launches in late 2018. In the meantime, you can check out the official site for more information.