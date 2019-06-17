You can try WoW Classic on June 19 if you have an active subscription

If you haven't had a chance to try World of Warcraft Classic yet, Blizzard is running a stress test on June 19 in the Americas and Oceania regions. Announced earlier today, this stress test will run for 48 hours.

⚠️ #WoWClassic Stress Test ⚠️🌏: Anyone with an active WoW account in the Americas & Oceania region📅: June 19 at 2:00 p.m. PDT🖥️ : Classic download will be available June 18 pic.twitter.com/Q55DPokqE9June 17, 2019

There are some restrictions to keep in mind beyond the fact that this test isn't available for European players (they'll likely get their own at a later date). For one, you have to have an active subscription to World of Warcraft in order to participate. Secondly, this stress test has a character level limit of 15, though every race and class is available to try. Considering how slow leveling is in Classic, though, you'd have to devote quite a few hours to hit level 15 in that 48 hour window anyway.

The good news is that the level cap still allows players to participate in Warsong Gulch PVP matches or group up to take on Ragefire Chasm, Wailing Caverns, and the Deadmines. There's also a good chance that Blizzard will liven things up by spawning world bosses in capital cities just to screw with everyone.

Starting tomorrow, June 18, you'll be able to download WoW Classic from the Battle.net launcher so you can be ready for 2 PM PDT, June 19, when the stress test begins.

World of Warcraft Classic launches on August 27.