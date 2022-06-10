You can play the Disney combat racing game now in closed beta

Audio player loading…

If Mario Kart with Disney characters sounds like a good time to you, the upcoming free-to-play arcade racer Disney Speedstorm might be just the thing—and you can take a shot at trying it right now in the closed beta on Steam (opens in new tab) or the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab).

To take part, you can go to disneyspeedstorm.com (opens in new tab) and give them your email address, or just hit the "Request Access" button on the Steam page. That gave us immediate closed beta access when we tried. (It's possible there's a limit to the number of players it'll let in, though.)

Disney Speedstorm is a "hero-based combat racing game" featuring multiple circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds, and racers ranging from classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Daffy Duck to Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, and Sulley. Each Disney driver has unique abilities and upgradeable stats, plus user-selectable outfits, cart liveries, wheels, and wings.

Racers in the closed beta test will include Hercules and Megara from Hercules, Belle and the Beast from The Beauty and the Beast, Mulan and Li Shang from Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow and Elizabeth Swann from Pirates of the Caribbean, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck from Mickey & Friends, and Baloo and Mowgli from The Jungle Book. The beta will feature multiple tracks, including a distinctively black-and-white course called, appropriately, The Silver Screen, which appeared in a new trailer seen today during the Epic Store's Summer Showcase.

The Disney Speedstorm closed beta runs until June 20.