Get to Work is a game that finally asks the question: 'Can you climb the corporate ladder if you have rollerblades strapped to your hands and feet?'

Get To Work - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"You are poor and bald. Get to work," reads the simple description of Get to Work, a game that is a metaphor for climbing the corporate ladder that also a game where you are a guy with rollerblades on his hands and feet and little wheeled pads on his knees and elbows who can only go very fast. It also has comedy bits and a sassy narrator.

The whole world is composed of ramps and doors to shoot yourself off of and into, and also very tall skyscrapers and other hard surfaces to absolutely eat it into while going very fast because if you haven't figured it out by now this is a speedrunner-bait game built around smooth and satisfying movement mechanics that'll cause many, many people with inadequate emotional control to rage out very hard.

Which actually makes it stand out from most ragebait physics games: The controls and physics are made to be pretty fun, once you learn their quirks.

Plus, advertise the creators: "Unlike your real 9-5 job, you get a "give up" button that you can press at anytime!" Though apparently the consequences are very similar to giving up at your real job: Eternal shame.

Get to Work is a narrated experience, a bit of a satirical jaunt about working in today's economic conditions. It also includes collectible audio clips from a fictional podcast called "The Grindset" that's voiced by several streamers. It does have some pretty neat stuff included, like speedrun support built-in so you don't have to manually time your own runs and their splits. Neat!

You can find Get To Work on Steam for $13. with a 10% off introductory sale running until December 9.