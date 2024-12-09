Skyrim Special Edition's Community Shaders mod just hit 1.0 and became an essential graphical upgrade
Climb in back and we'll be off.
If you're still playing Skyrim Special Edition and you haven't dived into the world of Community Shaders, now is the time. This is the toolkit you need for a vanilla-plus playthrough, with options that let you focus on the improvements you want while skipping the stuff that doesn't matter to you (and maybe saving yourself some frames). Now that it's arrived at version 1.0, there are even more reasons to give Community Shaders a try.
To get the most out of Community Shaders you'll want to install features like Water Effects, which adds depth to the surface of water and refracted light underneath, Grass Lighting, which makes all that planet matter pop, Subsurface Scattering, for more realistic skin, and Screen-Space Shadows, for more shadows on both faces and distant objects. For an example of the difference those can make, I've put together a little before-and-after slideshow below.
To install Community Shaders you'll first want to download Address Library for SKSE Plugins and SSE Engine Fixes if you haven't already, and then Community Shaders itself. The description page will link you to various features you'll want to add separately, though note that some of the older features have now been incorporated into the core mod as of version 1.0. If you have an older version you might need to delete mods like Dynamic Cubemaps and Sky Reflections Fix, which are now included by default.
As of version 1.0, Community Shaders now supports DLAA and Native FSR 3.1 AA, as well as frame generation. Also, PBR (physically based rendering), which has resulted in mods that retexture Whiterun and Riften, with doubtless more on the way. (Note that you'll need to run ParallaxGen after installing these so you can actually see the new meshes.)
While version 1.0 has clearly been a lot of work—just have a look at the size of those release notes—the Community Shaders Team isn't done yet. The list of upcoming features includes skylighting, Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI), cloud shadows, HDR, water/SSR compositing, capsule shadows/AO, sharper textures when using AA, and a new weather/post-processing presets system.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
Witcher 3 modders datamine a quest where Geralt would have teleported to Night City from Cyberpunk 2077: 'Technologically advanced, but broken. Dying.'
Witcher 3 modders just upended everything we know about how it was made with a 584-page breakdown of an early prototype that had a 150-hour main quest, all thanks to a database 'containing almost every single line of text' from its development