PowerWash Simulator gives us the free Christmas DLC we didn't know we wanted

"Ho-Ho-Hold on to your PowerWashers, it's about to get chilly in Muckingham❄️," says developer FuturLab in their announcement for Ice Rink, the new, free winter seasonal relesae for smash hit PowerWash Simulator. "Put all your plans on ice, this is no rinky-dink clean up. With the grand reopening of the Ice Rink just around the corner, and the place nothing short of a glacial grime-fest, you’re the power washer wielding hero Muckingham needs this holiday season."

The release will have you cleaning up a wintry wonderland of an ice rink, full of festive cheer and absolutely disgusting filth to blast off surfaces in a satisfying manner. It has a classic PowerWash Sim-style story told via text messages and a new wintry suit, gloves, and washer skin to unlock.

PowerWash Simulator | Ice Rink Winter Seasonal 2024 - YouTube Watch On

You know, I never appreciated before now how the washers of PowerWash Simulator get to wear proper Personal Protective Equipment for their job. Great modeling of correct behavior, folks. Really earning that family-friendly image.

This is actually the second Christmas holiday release for PowerWash Simulator, which dropped Santa's Workshop as a cleanup spot last year. That's still available—for free—as well.

You can find PowerWash Simulator - Ice Rink on Steam.

"PowerWash Simulator lets me obliterate dirt into nothing and now I'm more powerful than ever," said Rachel Watts back in 2020, and those words have rung true through an outstanding amount of muck, mess, and weird crossover DLCs ever since. So true, in fact, that some research scientists wanted to know if PowerWash Simulator makes you feel better after playing it. They discovered that, yes, you felt better, but not as good as food or sex.