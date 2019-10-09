You can play as Barry Burton in Resident Evil 2

New mods for Resident Evil 2 Remake just keep coming. We only recently enjoyed the mods that make Mr. X adorably tiny, and transform him into Pennywise from It. Now here's one that swaps Leon for Barry Burton from the original Resident Evil (and the under-rated Revelations 2). Time to break out the beer and nachos.

It leaves the voice files as they are, so you won't be able to hear any of Barry's dad jokes about sandwiches and locks, but you will be able to see his classic low-res hair texture in all the cutscenes. It's the work of modder DarknessRvaltier, who also has mods that let you play as Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine if you're in the mood for a STARS reunion.

They also have a mod in the works that will let you play as Cassie Cage from Mortal Kombat. What a gift to modding this game has been.