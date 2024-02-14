You can pick up 5 years of Destiny 2 content at $4 per inscrutable proper noun on Humble Bundle right now

One of these days, I'm gonna get really into Destiny 2. Trust me. That's why I constantly collect the free baubles I get for it from Twitch Prime: because I am absolutely, 100% going to figure out what the heck a Cayde-6 is any day now. Just as soon I beat Persona 3 Reload, finish this replay of KOTOR 1, and play every Final Fantasy game. I'll probably finally get into EVE Online at the same time.

It's this sickness of the mind, my friends, that has me earnestly debating whether I should pick up Humble Bundle's Destiny 2: The Story So Far bundle, which contains five years of Destineering for a price low enough to set off all my 'impulse buy' nerves. Here's what you can get at each tier and for how much:

For $40 (£31.50) you can get the Lightfall expansion and its annual pass, The Witch Queen, the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and the Forsaken Pack.

That's just $4 per inscrutable proper noun (Lightfall, Witch Queen, Light, Shadowkeep, Forsaken) if you go for the $20 pack, which is nothing to sneeze at.

If, like me, you're a total Destiny neophyte, you might be wondering how much of this content is still in the game. After all, Bungie extricated vast chunks of content a few years ago, with some expansion content being walled off forever behind the game's content vault. But fear not, of all these expansions, only the Forsaken DLC is the one whose campaign has gone away (which is why it's now the Forsaken Pack, meaning it still has a popular raid and a load of exotic doodads for you to earn). Everything else is full-fat.

The real question, if you ask me, is whether you plump for the annual pass or not. It strikes me that the cut-down 6-item bundle might be the smart choice, here: giving you all the Destiny that's fit to play without a bunch of extra stuff doubling the price. You can always pick it up later, after all.