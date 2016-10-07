You can download Dungeon Keeper for free right now

Every month EA can be relied upon to dish out a free game from its archives, and this month it's Bullfrog's classic Dungeon Keeper. As always, you'll need to grab it from Origin, but other than that there's no catch: you'll have access to it forever. That's a discount of 100 per cent – pretty good, really.

Directed by Peter Molyneux, the 1997 strategy game is all about building horrendous dungeons. The more resistant they are to looters and hero-characters the better, and if you've ever raided a dungeon in an RPG you'll probably have an advantage.

If you're curious, here's an interesting story from our archives about how Dungeon Keeper has (or had) never been beaten.