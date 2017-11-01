You can buy a refurbished Samsung 28-inch 4K FreeSync monitor for $230

If you are ready to make the jump to a 4K monitor but don't want to a pay a premium to get there, Amazon is selling a certified refurbished Samsung 28-inch (UE510) display for $230.

We don't post refurbished deals all that often, though in this case we are making an exception because the price is low for a 28-inch 4K monitor, and it's been refurbished by Samsung, not a third-party.

"This certified refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus 90-day Samsung warranty," the listing states.

Other than being refurbished, the low price is due in part to using a TN panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, it has a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync support, and decent advertised viewing angles at 170 degrees horizontal and 160 degrees vertical. It also has picture-in-picture (PIP) 2.0 support.

Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort, and a headphone jack.

You can grab this monitor here. It is backed by a 90-day warranty, so you have a few months to burn it in and check for problems.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.