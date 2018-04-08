You can already run mods in Skyrim VR

Skyrim VR launched earlier this week, giving Oculus Rift and HTC Vive owners an excuse to jump back in and slay dragons for the umpteenth time. I'd love to play it, but I don't doubt that at some point the VR novelty will wear off and you'll be left playing the vanilla version of Skyrim, and all that entails. Eventually, you'll probably want to install Skyrim mods—and you can already do just that through both Nexus Mod Manager and Vortex, the Skyrim Nexus's (relatively) new mod management tool.

Reddit user tyrielwood has created this handy guide for getting mods to work with Skyrim VR using the Nexus Mod Manager, and you can find it in video form at the bottom of this post. It involves tinkering with some of the game files, but it's nothing too taxing.

Alternatively—and potentially an easier option—you could use Vortex, the new go-to mod manager for Nexus mods that was released in February in an attempt to address some of the failings of the Nexus Mod Manager. You can install Vortex here and read this handy guide that another Reddit user has written to get mods working in Skyrim VR.

I imagine that some mods won't agree with VR, and I'd be wary of texture changes and other visual enhancements. But mods that add quests, items or characters should work in exactly the same way.

Skyrim VR is £39.99/$59.99/€59.99 on Steam and the Humble Store.