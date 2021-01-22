How to make the most of Yoru's abilities in Valorant

It's the start of a new year, and that means it's time for a new season in Valorant. 2021 marks the beginning of Episode 2 Act 1, introducing a new battle pass and a new agent called Yoru.

It's early days for the newcomer, but from what we've seen so far, Yoru may have already sealed his spot as a top tier member of the Valorant characters roster. His ability to teleport, blindside enemies, and send out fake footsteps make him a difficult hero to counter.

In the video above (also available on YouTube) Morgan gives us his top tips for Yoru. So, if you're eager to learn how to make the most of his abilities, here are some helpful suggestions to experiment with in your matches. Prepare to shoot to the top of the scoreboard, while helping the rest of your team win.