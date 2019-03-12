Xcom-like Phoenix Point will be an Epic Store exclusive for one year

X-Com creator Julian Gollop has announced that his new game, the recently-delayed and very X-Com-like Phoenix Point, will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store in its first year of release. Gollop said that the deal means that "it is certain that we will be able to update and expand Phoenix Point for years to come."

Gollop acknowledges in the video that not everyone will be happy with the one-year exclusive, as they may have had "the expectation of playing it on a specific platform" when they backed it—understandably, since the first two questions in the Fig campaign FAQ still state explicitly that Phoenix Point will be on Steam and GOG. That might still be technically true, since the Epic Store exclusivity is only for a year, but I suspect that not everyone will be satisfied with that interpretation.

"So if for any reason you are not happy with this change, we will be very happy to offer a full refund, and I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you," he says.

As a bonus for early supporters who opt to stick with it, anyone who backed the Phoenix Point crowdfunding campaign or preordered it prior to today will get all paid DLC released during the game's first year for free. And for those with unresolved questions or uncertainties, an AMA will take place on the Phoenix Point subreddit tomorrow—that's March 13—at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET.