XCOM: Enemy Within's interactive trailer teases mechs and EXALT operatives

While multi-format publications froth expectantly at the coming release of a plastic box, we might as well laze back and enjoy a bit of strategy news. XCOM: Enemy Within is either out or incoming, depending on your geographical status, but if you're waiting - or just haven't bought the turn-based expansion - an interactive trailer takes you through some of the new features and mission types.

This isn't that interactive trailer. Instead, it's the trailer for the interactive trailer. What a world we live in.

To playwatch the full thing, head over to the 'Extraction' micro-site , try not to throw up at the line "Start The Experience", and make a series of binary choices to be shown each operative's execution. It's far from a real game of XCOM, because not every choice is between "move slowly, ending on Overwatch", and "die".

Expect an XCOM: Enemy Within review to appear as soon as our shadowy critic has properly pondered his final turn.