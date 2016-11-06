XCOM 2 co-op mod available now

XCOM 2 in co-op sounds like a fun/potentially stressful time, so here's a new mod that allows you to take on the alien menace with a friend. Or a casual acquaintance. Or, well, anyone over the net. Tactical Co-Op adds (tactical) co-op to the turn-based strategy game, and while it's only playable by two people currently, the modders say they're "waiting on Firaxis to approve code" for 12-player battling.

The mod doesn't work with missions with a turn timer, and it's not compatible with Ironman mode; it's also a bit buggy at the moment—according to the comments—so you might want to check them out before you begin.

You'll find a guide telling you how to set up a game here. Also, have a look at our Best XCOM 2 Mods article for more ways to alter Firaxis' game.