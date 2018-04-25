WW2 FPS Day of Infamy is free to play this weekend

The Second World War multiplayer FPS Day of Infamy, a Red Orchestra-like "rework" of the modern combat shooter Insurgency, will be free to play this weekend on Steam—beginning tomorrow, actually (that's April 26) at 1 pm ET. Developer New World Interactive also has some weekend activities in store, including livestreams and giveaways, increased XP, and "guides and tips" for new players.

Those tips will probably come in handy. Day of Infamy is a shooter so it's not exactly brain surgery, but it's a little more tactically demanding than, say, Team Fortress 2. Tyler, for instance, was a little too slow deploying his machinegun's tripod, and so instead of conducting a neat alleyway massacre, he took a bullet in the ass. RIP.

So it's not exactly another Wolfenstein game but it is quite good, and for this weekend at least it's awfully tough to beat the price. There should be lots of people to play with, too: New World Interactive said more than 200,000 people took part in the previous weekend freebie. NWI's Day of Infamy livestreaming action will kick off at 12 pm ET—an hour before the free play begins—on Twitch.