Wrath: Aeon of Ruin full release delayed to summer 2021

I say this with a certain degree of caution, given the conversations currently taking place over the sometimes unexpectedly wide gulfs between previews and reviews, but what I've played of Wrath: Aeon of Ruin so far has been nothing short of fantastic. It's a very Quake-like retro-shooter with huge, open levels, a fun variety of legitimately creepy enemies, and plentiful gibs. We said last year that it "feels like the Quake successor we never truly got," and at this stage that sounds pretty well on the money to me.

We'll have to wait a little longer than expected to play the whole thing, however. After a springtime delay that pushed the full release into 2021, Killpixel said today that the Early Access content update planned for December will arrive in January, and the 1.0 release that had been set for February will now take place in the summer. The studio said the delays became necessary when "some of our team fell ill to COVID-19," and that a more specific date for the full launch will be announced early next year.

The next content update, according to the updated development roadmap, will include a new level, enemy, and artifact, those being the powerups that players can find as they blast their way through the game—similar to Quake's powerups, except that once found, they can be carried around and used at will. The full release version will include three hub worlds with 15 levels (these levels are big, so that's a lot of running and gunning), nine weapons, ten artifacts, and 15 enemies.

The update also includes a trio of screens from the new level: Check 'em out below, and find out more about Wrath:Aeon of Ruin at wrath.game.