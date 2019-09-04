These are the zone requirements for each World of Warcraft Classic area

Whether you're taking a casual approach to leveling in WoW Classic, or seeking to follow this madman who hit level 60 in less than a week on from release, it's worth knowing when you can access your desired spots. Below we've put together a simple breakdown of each major zone in the game, the level needed to enjoy them, and the faction that controls the territory.

WoW Classic zone levels

Alliance zone levels

Zone Level range Dun Morogh 1-10 Elwynn Forest 1-10 Teldrassil 1-10 Darkshore 10-20 Loch Modan 10-20 Westfall 10-20

Horde zone levels

Zone Level range Durotar 1-10 Mulgore 1-10 Tirisfal Glades 1-10 Silverpine Forest 10-20 Barrens 10-25

Contested zone levels

Zone Level range Redridge Mountains 15-27 Stonetalon Mountains 15-27 Ashenvale 18-30 Duskwood 18-30 Hillsbrad Foothills 20-30 Wetlands 20-30 Thousand Needles 25-35 Alterac Mountains 30-40 Arathi Highlands 30-40 Desolace 30-40 Stranglethorn Vale 30-45 Dustwallow Marsh 35-45 Badlands 35-45 Swamp of Sorrows 35-45 Feralas 40-50 Hinterlands 40-50 Tanaris 40-50 Searing Gorge 45-50 Azshara 45-55 Blasted Lands 45-55 Un'goro Crater 48-55 Felwood 48-55 Burning Steppes 50-58 Western Plaguelands 51-58 Eastern Plaguelands 53-60 Winterspring 53-60 Deadwind Pass 55-60 Moonglade 55-60 Silithus 55-60

Chances are you'll find that, whatever your faction or race, you'll stick to your starting zone past the recommended level. That's especially if you're new to WoW Classic or you just want to tick off every quest. That said, it's when you get to the 20s and 30s that the game starts to really open up.

At this point it's up to you whether you take a tour of multiple zones, or grind out the levels in one of your favourites. It might be widely seen as the game's worst area, but The Barrens is already turning out to be a popular spot for Horde players to retrace their dusty steps and crunch through the mid-game ranks—judging by the number of players grappling with the idiosyncrasies of The Lost Battle and The Angry Scytheclaws quests, anyway.