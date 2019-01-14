World of Warcraft's best upcoming feature is a big roller coaster

Forget about new allied races like the Kul Tirans and the Zandalari trolls, the most important new feature coming to World of Warcraft with the 8.1.5 update—now available for testing in the PTR, if you can get in—is undoubtedly the Darkmoon Faire’s new roller coaster.

I was hoping to film the ride today, but I’ve not been able to get into the PTR all afternoon, so watch some PoV footage courtesy of OgreJoe on YouTube. Check it out above.

The spooky Darkmoon Faire is a World of Warcraft mainstay that takes place during the first week of every month, letting you muck around and win tickets that can be spent on special rewards, including heirlooms and fancy transmog gear.

Once 8.1.5 is on the live servers, or if you can get into the PTR, you’ll notice a huge, rickety roller coaster in middle of the area. It’s hard to miss, thanks to the massive, ominous eyeball sitting at its peak. It certainly won’t miss you.

Stan Lee also appeared in the PTR recently, patrolling Stormwind Keep.

The update doesn’t have a release date yet.