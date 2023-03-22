Where to find Warden Entrix in WoW Dragonflight

Warden Entrix is a rare enemy found in the Forbidden Reach in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Now that the 10.0.7 update has arrived, the previously Dracthyr-only zone has been opened up to all classes, and there are new areas to explore and enemies to defeat as you make your way to the "new" Dragon Isles zone.

There are even bigger changes coming with the World of Warcraft 10.1 update (opens in new tab), with the start of Dragonflight Season 2 and the new raid and Mythic+ dungeon pool arriving shortly after. You'll finally be able to join the same guild as the opposite faction (opens in new tab) too, though no release date has yet been announced for the next patch.

That said, there's still plenty to keep you busy with The Forbidden Reach zone. So if you're having trouble locating the WoW Warden Entrix rare elite, here's where to find it.

WoW Warden Entrix location

Image 1 of 4 Cave entrance. (Image credit: Blizzard) Hug the right wall and go up the stairs to find the teleporter. (Image credit: Blizzard) The teleporter. (Image credit: Blizzard) A map of the cavern. (Image credit: Blizzard)

You can find Warden Entrix inside a cave to the north of The Old Weyrn Grounds in The Forbidden Reach. You can check the exact location of the cave entrance in the screenshots above, at coordinates 51, 59. There are quite a few elite enemies in the area so you might want to group up before heading there.

Make your way inside the cave, head through the door opposite the entrance and make your way down the stairs until you reach a large cavern. Hug the wall to the right and follow it around and up the stairs to a square platform. Click on the glowy blue teleporter on the ground here and you'll be transported to another platform above.

Head through the door here and pass through two large circular rooms and you'll eventually find Warden Entrix in the room at the end. If he's not there, you might have to wait for his relatively lengthy respawn timer, which can be up to 15 minutes.