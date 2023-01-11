How to complete the Forgotten Grotto Relics world quest in WoW: Dragonflight

Forgotten Grotto Relics is a world quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that's now active after the weekly reset, and you might be wondering how to complete it. As with all world quests, the location is marked on the map, but that doesn't mean it's easy to locate. Thankfully, traveling around the Dragon Isles is made much easier with dragonriding (opens in new tab), so at least getting there shouldn't pose any problems.

You'll need to look for a cave entrance, and even when you find it, the quest seems to be bugged for some players. Here's what you need to know about the WoW Forgotten Grotto Relics world quest.

How to complete the WoW Forgotten Grotto Relics quest

Image 1 of 2 Cave entrance location. (Image credit: Blizzard) Collect relics inside the cave. (Image credit: Blizzard)

The Forgotten Grotto Relics world quest is found in Thaldraszus, to the north of the Algeth'ar Academy dungeon. The cave entrance you're looking for is about halfway down the mountain and is pretty small, making it hard to spot. The screenshot above shows you the exact location on the map.

Once inside, you'll find relics you can gather and dirt piles you can search through. The objective is pretty simple: once you've filled up the progress bar, the world quest will automatically complete and reward you with 100 Dragonscale reputation and a piece of gear appropriate for your class.

If you can't interact with the relics or the quest progress bar isn't filling, leave the area completely—so the world quest no longer registers in your quest log—then come back and try again. It's also worth noting that the relics will disappear if another player clicks on it, so you'll need to wait for them to respawn if the area is busy.