World of Warcraft movie delayed

The World of Warcraft movie has had its release date pushed back by three months. Originally scheduled for a release on March 11, 2016, according to Variety the WoW picture will now come out on June 10, 2016.

WoW director Duncan Jones—he made Moon, which was brilliant—seemed to take the news pretty well:

To be fair, it does shift the movie's release into the traditional summer blockbuster window so there is logic (and a genuine feel) to Jones's excitement.

What do you think? Could this finally be the gaming movie that manages to be good?