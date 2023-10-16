World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s next update adds an ancient realm players have wanted to explore for years

Guardians of the Dream, the next major content update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, will go live on November 7, one week ahead of the launch of Dragonflight season 3.

Also known as patch 10.2, Guardians of the Dream will add a new zone called The Emerald Dream—an ancient dimension of Azeroth that has been in the lore for decades—with new quests, creatures, objectives, and other content, and a new public event called The Superbloom, a multi-tiered adventure with new rewards that will have players assisting the ancient Sprucecrown as he tends to the Emerald Dream's world tree. Players will be able to unlock new activities and earn reputation rewards along the new Dream Wardens renown track, and dragonriders will have access to new race courses, glyphs, abilities, customization options, and a brand-new ride: The Faerie Dragon.

(Image credit: Blizzard (Twitter))

Naturally, the update will also make a range of balance changes and tweaks, and deliver "loads of new gear, mounts, and pets to earn." Details are a bit light at this point, but I expect we'll learn more about what's coming at BlizzCon 2023, which after a few years as a virtual party is returning for in-person festivities at the Anaheim Convention Center on November 13.

On November 14, one week after the launch of Guardians of the Dream, Dragonflight season 3 will get underway: "Fyrakk now stands as the sole Primal Incarnate and has allied with the Druids of the Flame to gain access to the once serene and unchanging Emerald Dream." And in case there was any doubt, he's not just checking in to make sure it's being properly watered.

Here's what players can look forward to in season 3:

NEW RAID: Amirdrassil, The Dream’s Hope

Players will face nine bosses composed of defenders of the Emerald Dream, Fyrakk’s top lieutenants and allies, and lastly, the fiery Primal Incarnate himself.

As with previous seasons, Looking for Raid (LFR) Wing 1, Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties will be released simultaneously.

NEW MYTHIC+ ROTATION