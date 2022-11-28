Here's when World of Warcraft: Dragonflight releases in your time zone

Audio player loading…

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (opens in new tab) is nearly here, and you'll soon be heading to the Dragon Isles, the home of the Dragon Aspects and the new Dracthyr (opens in new tab) race. As with any new WoW expansion, the level cap will increase, there will be new zones to explore, and there's a whole new way of getting around with dragonriding.

In preparation for Dragonflight, the pre-patch introduced the revamped UI and the new talent trees (opens in new tab), as well as the new evoker class and the updated Uldaman dungeon. So, if you're ready to start your journey to level 70 but are unsure when the new expansion unlocks, here are the WoW: Dragonflight release times, broken down by time zone.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

What time does WoW: Dragonflight release?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight releases globally on November 28—or November 29, depending on your time zone. Expansion launches differ from regular updates and do away with the separate US and EU unlocks so everyone gets to start leveling at the same time.

Here are the WoW: Dragonflight release times:

Los Angeles: 3 pm PST

3 pm PST New York: 6 pm EST

6 pm EST London: 11 pm GMT

11 pm GMT Paris: 12 am CET (November 29)

12 am CET (November 29) Seoul: 8 am KST

8 am KST Sydney: 10 am AEDT