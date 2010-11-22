World of Warcraft changes forever tomorrow; the Cataclysm is here

The 4.0.3a patch is scheduled to hit World of Warcraft in the next 24 hours, bringing with it the long prophesised destruction of Azeroth. This is very good news: from tomorrow (Wednesday in the UK), you'll be able to play most of the new content before World of Warcraft: Cataclysm's release date of December 7th. If you've been thinking of coming back to WoW, now is the perfect time; you'll get to see most of what's new to Catacylsm, even on a free trial. Read on for a full list of what's hitting the servers tomorrow.

As posted on the World of Warcraft forums , here's what we can and can't expect from this week's 4.0.3a update:

What is in:



Portals in Dalaran Removed



Class trainers in Dalaran where portals once were



New race-class combinations (excluding Worgen/Goblin)



New Gnome/Troll starting areas



Changes to existing zones



New Cataclysm load screens



New Cataclysm intro cinematic



New Cataclysm login screen



New music



City Quartermasters, with rep tabards



Bug fixes



Class balancing



Druids, paladins, priests, and shaman will have their talent trees reset



Threads pertaining to specific class changes: Paladin Shaman Priest



New hunter pets to tame (Monkey, fox, dog, and beetle, as well as new skins for exsisting pet classes. Complete list here )



A steam powered auctioneer, similar to the engineering only one in the Like Clockwork store, has been added next to the justice point vendors in Dalaran. They are now usable by all non-engineers.



Experience required to gain levels 71 through 80 is being reduced by 20%



What is not in, and arriving on December 7th



Creating Worgen/Goblin characters



Worgen/Goblin start zones



Archeology



Professions past 450 (Illustrious Grand Master)



Guild leveling



Guild achievements



Eastern Kingdoms/Kalimdor flight



New Zones (80+)



Race Changing to new class combinations



Cataclysm is now available for pre-order, which will let you pre-load the game so that you can play as soon as the expansion goes live.

