World of Tanks 8.0 screenshots show updated graphics and Soviet tank destroyers

No less than 23 screenshots of the upcoming 8.0 update for World of Tanks have popped up on the Overlord blog showing Russian Tank destroyers "SU-100М1, Uralmash, SU-122-54, and Object 263 on various maps." The screens also show off the extra layer of visual polish promised by the World of Tanks 8.0 trailer a few weeks back. Sadly, the one thing they can't show is the new physics system which will allow tanks to conquer steep slopes, and finally let us ram artillery of their clifftop perches. Revenge will be sweet.