Today's Wordle hint and answer #715: Sunday, June 4

Looking for help with Wordle? The answer to today's puzzle is only a click away, ready and waiting to save your win streak. Just before that, you'll find all sorts of tips, guides, and even a clue for the June 4 (715) puzzle too. However you want to win, we're here to help.

You'd think having one green and three early yellows would make finding the answer a formality, but today it took me one more go just to arrange those in the right order and then another two to find today's word. Just to add a little extra danger into the mix, my almost-solution had more valid alternatives than I had the guesses spare to whittle them down, but luckily for me, I found today's Wordle answer just in time.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, June 4

Large, dangerous, and generally unpleasant animals may be referred to by today's answer, as could any person who fits that description. Today's answer's also one-half of an animated Disney couple. You'll have to find two different vowels to clear this Wordle.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #715 Wordle answer?

Struggling? Not any more. The answer to the June 4 (715) Wordle is BEAST.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

June 3: NANNY

NANNY June 2: HUMID

HUMID June 1: JAZZY

JAZZY May 31: AGILE

AGILE May 30: KNEEL

KNEEL May 29: MOUSE

MOUSE May 28: SKIMP

SKIMP May 27: RAMEN

RAMEN May 26: SWINE

SWINE May 25: BAGEL

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.