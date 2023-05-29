Today's Wordle hint and answer #709: Monday, May 29

Looking for help with today's Wordle? Make the most out of every guess with our helpful tips and guides, find the direction you've been looking for with a fresh clue for the May 29 (709) Wordle, or quickly ensure another win with today's answer. However you want to play Wordle, you'll find everything you need right here.

I had the pleasure of unearthing a string of greens nice and early today, which swiftly lead to a happy lightbulb moment followed by a quick win. No grand strategies, mild panics, or careful combing of my previous attempts were necessary to snag today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, May 29

The word you need to find today describes a small and common rodent with a long, hairless tail, which are sometimes kept as pets. No, not rats—the other one. You'll need to find three different vowels to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #709 Wordle answer?

Start the week with a win. The answer to the May 29 (709) Wordle is MOUSE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 28: SKIMP

SKIMP May 27: RAMEN

RAMEN May 26: SWINE

SWINE May 25: BAGEL

BAGEL May 24: UTTER

UTTER May 23: CLERK

CLERK May 22: IGLOO

IGLOO May 21: BRASH

BRASH May 20: FLASK

FLASK May 19: GRIEF

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.