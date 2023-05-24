Today's Wordle hint and answer #704: Wednesday, May 24

Keep your Wordle win streak going in the right direction, however your daily game is currently going. If you're a little stumped, today's clue will help you out, and if you're a single guess away from disaster, the May 24 (704) Wordle answer is only a quick click away.

I was sure this was going to be easy. Nothing builds my confidence up like seeing three yellows on the first row, but I was soon proved wrong. The second go revealed the same three yellows in different spots, and the third finally turned them into greens. That was great, but I still had no real idea what to do with them. Luckily, I got today's Wordle answer on the last go—but only just.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, May 24

There are a few different meanings for today's word. The first is an alternative way of saying "total", "complete", or "absolute". The other, written and pronounced in the exact same way, means to speak or make some sort of sound.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a letter is repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #704 Wordle answer?

Here's your Wednesday win. The answer to the May 24 (704) Wordle is UTTER.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 23: CLERK

CLERK May 22: IGLOO

IGLOO May 21: BRASH

BRASH May 20: FLASK

FLASK May 19: GRIEF

GRIEF May 18: SHORN

SHORN May 17: PLANK

PLANK May 16: LATTE

LATTE May 15: CANOE

CANOE May 14: SCARF

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.