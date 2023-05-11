Today's Wordle hint and answer #691: Thursday, May 11

The answer to today's Wordle (opens in new tab) is only a click away, so if you need the solution to the May 11 (691) game in a hurry, you're in the right place. And if you'd rather take your time, this page is still the only place you need to be. Scroll down for general tips, an overview of previous Wordle answers, and a custom-made clue for today's game.

My Wordle game today went from one extreme to the other, opening with an embarrassing grey row containing zero greens and yellows, only to then veer in the opposite direction, leaving me staring at four greens lined up neatly in a row. Thankfully, that meant I was able to snag today's Wordle answer well before I was in danger of running out of guesses.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Thursday, May 11

This common household cleaning tool is said to be used by witches as a magical mode of transportation. There's only one vowel today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #691 Wordle answer?

Let's make sure you win. The answer to the May 11 (691) Wordle is BROOM.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

May 10: ETHIC

ETHIC May 9: COCOA

COCOA May 8: AGLOW

AGLOW May 7: GHOUL

GHOUL May 6: ANGER

ANGER May 5: BELOW

BELOW May 4: GUPPY

GUPPY May 3: HORDE

HORDE May 2: SULKY

SULKY May 1: RANGE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.