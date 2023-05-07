Today's Wordle hint and answer #687: Sunday, May 7

If you want to become a Wordle (opens in new tab) solving wonder, read our guides and tips or simply take a peek at a clue for the May 7 (687) game if you need a little help. Prefer something more direct? You've got it. Today's Wordle answer is only a short scroll or click away.

One green served as a helpful anchor in today's Wordle, although the only yellow I'd found to go with it didn't want to sit anywhere for a while. Luckily for me, the other letters I'd eliminated along the way were a huge help, (eventually) leaving me with just one possible Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, May 7

You'll need to think of monsters to solve today's Wordle, specifically the kind said to hang around graveyards, feed on corpses, and sometimes be confused with zombies. This word can also refer to someone with an uncomfortably passionate interest in the morbid and macabre. There are two vowels to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #687 Wordle answer?

Weekends are for winning. The answer to the May 7 (687) Wordle is GHOUL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 6: ANGER

ANGER May 5: BELOW

BELOW May 4: GUPPY

GUPPY May 3: HORDE

HORDE May 2: SULKY

SULKY May 1: RANGE

RANGE April 30: PLAZA

PLAZA April 29: CEDAR

CEDAR April 28: CIRCA

CIRCA April 27: LOGIC

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.