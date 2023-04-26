Today's Wordle hint and answer #676: Wednesday, April 26

Win today's Wordle (opens in new tab) your way—with a little help from us. You'll find a helpful clue for the April 26 (676) puzzle just below, today's answer is a little further down the page if you need to save your win streak, and there's a range of tips, guides and archives too if you want to polish your Wordle skills.

I really did think I'd got today's answer on my third go, as one, two, three, four, fi-no, just four greens revealed themselves in order. Being one letter off a win's never much fun, but on the other hand, it was quite nice to know I was going to find today's Wordle answer on my very next go.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, April 26

As a prefix, today's Wordle answer is often used to show something that relates to or services a city. On its own, it may be used as the name for a city's underground rail network. You'll need to find two vowels to solve this one.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no repeat letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #676 Wordle answer?

Here's the word you've been looking for. The answer to the April 26 (676) Wordle is METRO.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 25: JOKER

JOKER April 24: DITTO

DITTO April 23: UNZIP

UNZIP April 22: BROKE

BROKE April 21: KAYAK

KAYAK April 20: PLATE

PLATE April 19: THUMP

THUMP April 18: HOUND

HOUND April 17: WHIFF

WHIFF April 16: DWELT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word (opens in new tab) like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.