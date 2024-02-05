Today's Wordle answer for Monday, February 5

Get your Wordle week started on the right foot with our wide range of hints and tips. Keep on scrolling and you'll find a helpful clue written especially for today's game, and if you scroll or click just a little further down, you'll find the answer to the February 5 (961) Wordle too. However well (or not) your guesses are going, we can help you win.

Today's Wordle was one of those strangely relaxing games where I knew the answer was coming, even if I hadn't quite found it yet. Each new line gave me just enough help to inch me that little bit closer towards the answer—one more green in the right place, one more yellow just waiting to be shuffled—but still made me do just enough work to make it fun. The perfect game, really.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, February 5

Today's answer describes the act of forcefully keeping something or someone away, making them back off. It can also refer to something disgusting or repulsive, such as an unpleasant taste, smell, or crude remark.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, one letter is repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Start your week off with a win. The answer to the February 5 (961) Wordle is REPEL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 4: VERGE

VERGE February 3: MICRO

MICRO February 2: CLEFT

CLEFT February 1: ALIVE

ALIVE January 31: BULKY

BULKY January 30: EXPEL

EXPEL January 29: LEGGY

LEGGY January 28: EMBER

EMBER January 27: SNAKE

SNAKE January 26: ALOOF

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.