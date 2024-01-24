Wordle today: Hint and answer #949 for Wednesday, January 24

Instantly turn your Wednesday Wordle into a winner with our help—today's answer's ready to go, you just need to click or scroll your way to it. Or, if you'd have more fun puzzling it out yourself but would still appreciate a helping hand, then why not take a look at a clue for the January 24 (949) game instead?

In some ways, this was a pretty straightforward game: a decent enough first row followed up by a helpful second, which then led me straight to the answer. But looking back, I can see all the ways it could've turned out so very differently—I can't help but feel grateful I just happened to have my "Wordle brain" switched on this morning.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, January 24

An important old object or artefact from the past could be described using today's answer. Some are holy, but most are just antiques from an earlier era with no real modern use.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Just in case you need it. The answer to the January 24 (949) Wordle is RELIC.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 23: STILL

STILL January 22: TWEAK

TWEAK January 21: NORTH

NORTH January 20: LARGE

LARGE January 19: THING

THING January 18: STOLE

STOLE January 17: COURT

COURT January 16: BLOND

BLOND January 15: LUNCH

LUNCH January 14: DOING

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.