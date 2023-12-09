Wordle today: Hint and answer #903 for Saturday, December 9

Overcome every problem today's Wordle could possibly throw your way with our help. Keep on scrolling and you'll find great tips that'll help make your opening guess work its hardest for you, as well as a clue written just for today's game and, if you get really stuck, the answer to the December 9 (903) puzzle.

A single letter tripped me up, and that meant today's Wordle shamefully took one guess more than it otherwise could have. That's not ideal, but it's still much better than staring at my screen for ten minutes the way I do some days, wondering why the English language has decided to get up and leave me for the duration of a Wordle session.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, December 9

A slight change in position or direction could be described using today's answer, as could going up or down gears in a car. Also, someone working until 4am would be working the night _____.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your first win of the weekend. The answer to the December 9 (903) Wordle is SHIFT.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

December 8: SHARP

SHARP December 7: SLEEP

SLEEP December 6: WOMAN

WOMAN December 5: YOUNG

YOUNG December 4: WORST

WORST December 3: ADAPT

ADAPT December 2: GENRE

GENRE December 1: TAKEN

TAKEN November 30: RESIN

RESIN November 29: SUSHI

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.