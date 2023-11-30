Wordle today: Hint and answer #894 for Thursday, November 30

Solve today's Wordle in record time by clicking straight through to the answer to the November 30 (894) puzzle. Prefer to play at a slower pace? You've got it. Whether you'd like to improve every guess or need a helping hand, all the clues and tips you need to win are waiting below.

My opening guess was about as awful as any could be, so it's a good thing everything after it went so well. I actually made a bit of a weird guess for my third go, and it almost gave me the answer—don't be afraid to take similar wild approaches yourself from time to time, because they can work out for the best. And if they don't? Well, you're already in the right place if you need some help.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, November 30

This word refers to a thick, sticky, substance produced by some trees, and sometimes confused with sap. This raw product can be used to create wood varnishes, amongst other things.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a hand? The answer to the November 30 (894) Wordle is RESIN.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

November 29: SUSHI

SUSHI November 28: SCOPE

SCOPE November 27: TAWNY

TAWNY November 26: SOLID

SOLID November 25: GUIDE

GUIDE November 24: THROW

THROW November 23: QUEEN

QUEEN November 22: PIXEL

PIXEL November 21: PIANO

PIANO November 20: CANDY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.