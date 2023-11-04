Wordle today: Hint and answer #868 for Saturday, November 4

Make every game of Wordle a guaranteed winner with our help. Rush straight for another glorious victory with today's answer for that instant score-boosting buzz, mull over the November 4 (868) clue if you'd just like a helping hand, or feel free to stay a while and check out our guide.

Today's Wordle soon had me stumped. I had three greens all neatly lined up in a row, but I just couldn't see what I needed to add to finish the game off for far too long. Luckily for me, I had enough free rows left to make a few (slightly panicked) guesses, and I eventually stumbled on the letters I needed. Phew!

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, November 4

There are a few meanings for today's word, but they all tend to involve extremes of something. This word is also the back half of an excellent Sonic The Hedgehog game's title.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Save that win streak. The answer to the November 4 (868) Wordle is MANIA.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

November 3: ARDOR

ARDOR November 2: UNTIL

UNTIL November 1: NOISE

NOISE October 31: BLEAK

BLEAK October 30: GRAIL

GRAIL October 29: PHONY

PHONY October 28: MASON

MASON October 27: NOBLE

NOBLE October 26: PIQUE

PIQUE October 25: RETRY

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.