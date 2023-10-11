Wordle today: Hint and answer #844 for Wednesday, October 11

All the help you need to make your daily game of Wordle a breeze is right here. We've got a fresh clue for the October 11 (844) game if you're running out of guesses and could use a little direction, general tips designed to make the best of every puzzle you play, and of course the answer to today's game, just in case.

Finding myself staring at just one letter after two attempts to solve today's Wordle didn't exactly fill me with confidence, but somehow it turned out to be enough to see me turning over a full row of greens without too much trouble. I'll happily take another day's puzzling like that—enough of a problem to be interesting, but not enough to endanger my Wordle win streak.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, October 11

Deceptively adorable, this wild animal's striped black and white body is most famous for the defensive stink it can spray on the unwary.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #844 Wordle answer?

Enjoy a well deserved midweek win. The answer to the October 11 (844) Wordle is SKUNK.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 10: SNAIL

SNAIL October 9: TRUTH

TRUTH October 8: BINGE

BINGE October 7: VIOLA

VIOLA October 6: CHIME

CHIME October 5: BUNCH

BUNCH October 4: SPURT

SPURT October 3: WHILE

WHILE October 2: MERRY

MERRY October 1: BERET

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.