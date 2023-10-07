Wordle today: Hint and answer for #840: Saturday, October 7

The answer to today's Wordle is only a quick click away if you'd like to get your daily win done and dusted with the minimal amount of fuss. If you'd rather relax and take a little time with it, but still definitely win in the end, you'll find a helpful clue for the October 7 (840) game on this page too, ready to lend a hand.

There's nothing wrong with a win in four attempts, but it took me an extraordinarily long time to make them today. The one green I found at the start caused as many problems as it solved, and by my third guess, I needed to take a break so I could come back with fresh eyes. Thankfully that did the trick, and I finally got today's Wordle answer straight away… well, sort of.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, October 7

Think of what, to a non-musician, looks like a slightly larger violin with a similar-ish name and you'll soon have today's answer. Three of today's five letters are vowels.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #840 Wordle answer?

One weekend win, just for you. The answer to the October 7 (840) Wordle is VIOLA.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 6: CHIME

CHIME October 5: BUNCH

BUNCH October 4: SPURT

SPURT October 3: WHILE

WHILE October 2: MERRY

MERRY October 1: BERET

BERET September 30: DADDY

DADDY September 29: AZURE

AZURE September 28: COACH

COACH September 27: SMILE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.