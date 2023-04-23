Today's Wordle hint and answer #673: Sunday, April 23

You'll find a helpful clue for today's Wordle (opens in new tab) on this very page, alongside a selection of tips and tricks designed to make not only the April 23 (673) game, but also every other one more successful. You'll find the answer here, too, ready and waiting if you need it.

Looking at today's Wordle answer, this one feels like it should've been more difficult than the done-in-three result I ended up with. I owe all of my success to my opening guess, which somehow revealed four out of today's five letters in one fell swoop. As starts go, I couldn't have wished for more.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, April 23

You perform the answer to today's Wordle when you open a coat, bag, or any other item that has been closed using a zip. There are two vowels today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #673 Wordle answer?

You're one short sentence away from a win. The answer to the April 23 (673) Wordle is UNZIP.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 22: BROKE

BROKE April 21: KAYAK

KAYAK April 20: PLATE

PLATE April 19: THUMP

THUMP April 18: HOUND

HOUND April 17: WHIFF

WHIFF April 16: DWELT

DWELT April 15: AGONY

AGONY April 14: THIEF

THIEF April 13: CARAT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.