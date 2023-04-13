Wordle hint and answer #663: Thursday, April 13

Get a helpful clue for today's Wordle (opens in new tab), maintain your daily win streak no matter how your guesses go with our quick-click access to the April 13 (663) answer, or simply stay a while and browse our convenient range of tips, archives and guides. Whatever you need, you'll find all the Wordle help right here.

I spent a lot of time staring at the yellow I unearthed on my second guess today, trying to imagine how it was supposed to fit with the pair of greens I'd revealed with my opener. The good news is I locked that in place soon enough. The bad news is this unlocked a rich seam of potential answers, and I just had to work through them until I found the correct Wordle answer—one guess away from the end.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Thursday, April 13

The answer today is a unit of measurement, specifically for precious gemstones such as diamonds—the Hope Diamond weighs over 45 of these. There's only one vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #663 Wordle answer?

Here's your win. The answer to the April 13 (663) Wordle is CARAT.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

April 12: BORAX

BORAX April 11: QUALM

QUALM April 10: UNDER

UNDER April 9: SNAFU

SNAFU April 8: LEDGE

LEDGE April 7: LOCUS

LOCUS April 6: LEAFY

LEAFY April 5: SMASH

SMASH April 4: RATIO

RATIO April 3: FLORA

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.