Wordle hint and answer #655: Wednesday, April 5

Turn today's Wordle and every one after it into a winner with our helpful hints, guides, and tips. There's a clue for the April 5 (655) game waiting just below if you'd like a little assistance, and if you need something more substantial, you'll find the Wordle answer just after that.

Turning one solitary yellow into one solitary green never feels like progress, but it's all I had to show for my first two guesses. Happily, my third stab at today's Wordle was much more productive, and the fourth finally won the day.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, April 5

Today's answer is the term used to describe the act of bashing something about or forcefully breaking an object. The Hulk is fond of saying (and doing) this word.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a letter is repeated in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #655 Wordle answer?

Let's make sure you win. The answer to the April 5 (655) Wordle is SMASH.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 4: RATIO

RATIO April 3: FLORA

FLORA April 2: STOCK

STOCK April 1: MARCH

MARCH March 31: EVERY

EVERY March 30: BREAD

BREAD March 29: BESET

BESET March 28: HURRY

HURRY March 27: GUANO

GUANO March 26: UNTIE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.