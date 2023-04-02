Wordle hint and answer #652: Sunday, April 2

Whether you need to save your impressive Wordle (opens in new tab) win streak or would like to improve your abilities, you'll find everything you need just below. We've got general tips and advice to help you make the most of every guess, the answer for today's Wordle laid out in plain text, and for those who just need a helping hand, a fresh clue written especially for the April 2 (652) puzzle.

An anchoring green in the middle of my opener gave me something useful to work with, and although my follow-up guess was frustratingly grey-heavy, it did at least eliminate enough letters to make the next guesses much more focused, and I won today's Wordle with plenty of room to spare.

Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

A Wordle hint for Sunday, April 2

The word you're looking for today can refer to a particular market where corporate shares are bought and sold, or a business' stored inventory of items ready for sale. You only need to find one vowel today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is the #652 Wordle answer?

Let's save your win streak. The answer to the April 2 (652) Wordle is STOCK.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 1: MARCH

MARCH March 31: EVERY

EVERY March 30: BREAD

BREAD March 29: BESET

BESET March 28: HURRY

HURRY March 27: GUANO

GUANO March 26: UNTIE

UNTIE March 25: VOTER

VOTER March 24: GROUT

GROUT March 23: STAID

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.