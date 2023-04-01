Wordle hint and answer #651: Saturday, April 1

Spend some time reading through our helpful Wordle (opens in new tab) tips, guides, and archives, take a quick peek at today's clue, or skip straight to the part where you win Wordle by scrolling or clicking to the April 1 (651) answer. Whatever you need, we're here to help with the daily puzzle.

I'll admit I didn't really think about my opener today, choosing to plough straight on in there with the first word that popped into my head—and luckily for me, this turned out to be a great start. The answer came quickly, although I did worry when I turned over four greens, thinking I was about to be stuck playing hunt-the-consonant before I found today's Wordle answer.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, April 1

Today's answer is the word used to describe an organised group walking together or a military troop's steady, measured pace. It's also the name of one month of the year too. There's just one vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the #651 Wordle answer?

Here's your winning word. The answer to the April 1 (651) Wordle is MARCH.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 31: EVERY

March 30: BREAD

March 29: BESET

March 28: HURRY

March 27: GUANO

March 26: UNTIE

March 25: VOTER

March 24: GROUT

March 23: STAID

March 22: DUVET

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.