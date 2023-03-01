Wordle hint and answer #620: Wednesday, March 1

Audio player loading…

Make every Wordle (opens in new tab) game a winner with our helpful selection of guides, tips, and general advice. Need something more specific? No problem. Scroll down the page and take a look at today's clue, designed to give you a hand without spoiling the fun, or if you're worried you'll lose your win streak, keep on going and you'll find the answer to the March 1 (620) ready and waiting for you.

Everything came together beautifully on my third guess; the row peppered with helpful yellows and greens. Or so I thought. What followed were two nerve-wracking attempts at finding the answer before that final "ah-ha" moment on the very last go. Phew.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, March 1

Today's answer is a large member of the deer family, often found in Europe and North America. They're sometimes referred to as elk, and the internet can't seem to decide if they're the same or slightly different species.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle #620 answer?

Yellows not behaving? Let me help. The answer to the March 1 (620) Wordle is MOOSE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 28: POLKA

POLKA February 27: WORSE

WORSE February 26: SYRUP

SYRUP February 25: FIFTY

FIFTY February 24: ARBOR

ARBOR February 23: VAGUE

VAGUE February 22: RIPER

RIPER February 21: RUDDY

RUDDY February 20: SWEAT

SWEAT February 19: KIOSK

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word (opens in new tab) like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.