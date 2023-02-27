Wordle hint and answer #618: Monday, February 27

Audio player loading…

Need a little help with today's Wordle (opens in new tab)? Then you're in the right place. We can offer you anything from general game-winning hints and tips to a daily clue, and if you're really stuck—or would rather skip straight to the part where you win—you'll find the answer to the February 27 (618) Wordle just below.

I had no greens at all after two guesses today… but I did have four yellows to rearrange into a winning combination, and today that turned out to be more than enough help, even so early on in the game. I'll happily start my Wordle week like that.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Monday, February 27

Today's answer is the negative outcome of what can sometimes be a well-intentioned act—such as an amateur artist trying to restore an ancient painting to disastrous effect. To put it more simply: the opposite of making something better would be to make it _____.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is the Wordle #618 answer?

Let's get rid of the greys. The answer to the February 27 (618) Wordle is WORSE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 26: SYRUP

SYRUP February 25: FIFTY

FIFTY February 24: ARBOR

ARBOR February 23: VAGUE

VAGUE February 22: RIPER

RIPER February 21: RUDDY

RUDDY February 20: SWEAT

SWEAT February 19: KIOSK

KIOSK February 18: AVAIL

AVAIL February 17: CACHE

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.