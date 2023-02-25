Wordle hint and answer #616: Saturday, February 25

Audio player loading…

Solve today's Wordle (opens in new tab) in a flash with our wide range of hints, tips, and practical advice. Find guidance with the February 25 (616) clue, brush up on your general Wordle knowledge with our guides and archive of past answers, or skip straight to the good stuff and read today's answer—it really is up to you.

A good guess that turns over five greys may be a lot of practical help, bringing focus to my Wordle and definitively ruling out several avenues of inquiry, but it doesn't do a whole lot for my confidence, especially when it's halfway down the board.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, February 25

Today's answer is nice and straightforward. You're looking for a multiple of five today, specifically one at the higher end of common school multiplication tables.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle #616 answer?

Let's keep winning. The answer to the February 25 (616) Wordle is FIFTY.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 24: ARBOR

ARBOR February 23: VAGUE

VAGUE February 22: RIPER

RIPER February 21: RUDDY

RUDDY February 20: SWEAT

SWEAT February 19: KIOSK

KIOSK February 18: AVAIL

AVAIL February 17: CACHE

CACHE February 16: MAGIC

MAGIC February 15: SALSA

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.