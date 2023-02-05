Wordle hint and answer today: Let's solve #596, February 5

Audio player loading…

The answer to today's Wordle (opens in new tab) is at your fingertips—just scroll or click straight to the solution and save your hard-won win streak. You'll also find hints and tips to improve your daily game here too, as well as a fresh clue for the February 5 (596) puzzle if you'd like a little help solving Wordle but still want the pleasure of unearthing the answer yourself.

Oh, that was frustrating. I had all the yellows I needed, and I had a couple of greens, but I just couldn't see how they came together to form today's answer—and of course, it's always painfully obvious the instant it pops up. Let's hope tomorrow goes a little better than today.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Sunday, February 5

Today's answer is the word used to describe rhythmic body movement, often performed in time to music. This can be completely spontaneous or carefully choreographed, and enjoyed alone or in a room full of people.

Is there a double letter in today's Wordle?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 596 answer?

You're about to win today's Wordle. The answer to the February 5 (596) Wordle is DANCE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

February 4: UNLIT

UNLIT February 3: TASTY

TASTY February 2: SHIRK

SHIRK February 1: SCOLD

SCOLD January 31: CROSS

CROSS January 30: CRAVE

CRAVE January 29: FISHY

FISHY January 28: FLIRT

FLIRT January 27: WORRY

WORRY January 26: BEEFY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.